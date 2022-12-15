'Forever Our Superman': Henry Cavill Won't Don the Cape in New DC Film, Fans are Heartbroken

Henry Cavill has announced that he’s not returning as Superman in the upcoming DC film, after all, dashing the hopes of millions across the world. For a while now, Henry had become synonymous with Superman for viewers, who had been waiting for him to don the cape once more. DC CEO and filmmaker James Gunn announced the sad news in a series of tweets. “Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill," he wrote in one. However, he also mentioned “exciting possibilities" of working with Henry in the future.

But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

Henry also took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. " After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that… For those who have been by my side through the years we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember…. Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."

Heartbroken fans, however, are making it clear that Henry will “forever" be their Superman.

Going to miss you #henrycavill wishing you all the best on whatever path you choose #Superman #DCU pic.twitter.com/ckX6m2M1A0— BossLogic (@Bosslogic) December 15, 2022

I’m heartbroken for Henry Cavill. This man truly loved playing this character and he had his own hopes and dreams for what he wanted to accomplish with Superman on the big screen. We love you Henry.❤️ pic.twitter.com/TRfhxCLjcX— Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) December 15, 2022

I feel legitimately terrible for Henry Cavill. The dude leaves The Witcher after they butcher the source material, DC tells him he's finally back as Superman after YEARS of wanting to come back. Then gets this news a few months later. Just awful.— Ryan Kinel - RK Outpost (@KinelRyan) December 15, 2022

Henry Cavill will always be my Superman. Nothing but love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uP9lPS8l3D— Brooks is Festive (@brookstweetz) December 15, 2022

Henry has certainly steeled his position as Superman in the hearts of the public.

