Forget 'Dola Re Dola', Here's Aishwarya Rai-Madhuri Dixit 'Dancing' to 'Waka Waka'

Remember Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit’s iconic song ‘Dola re Dola’ from the movie Devdas? Well, the video is once again going viral on social media. The famous Saroj Khan’s choreographed steps from the song have made their way to Instagram reels but with a twist. The special edit shows Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit dancing to the tunes of Shakira’s hit song ‘Waka Waka’.

What makes the video catchy and hilarious at the same time is that the beats of Waka Waka perfectly match the steps of Dola Re Dola in the edited version. The Instagram user shared the reel on his account, and the post has been gaining traction online, leaving netizens amused. The video had a text saying, “Devdas punched himself in the liver after watching this”.

Check out the video here-

His witty caption was full of wordplay involving the names of all the star football players. It read, “eh dekh kar Ronaldo mujhe itna Pele hain ki sab Messi ho gaya. Main chillata raha bhai Neymar mujhe…par Salah koi sune tab na”. The video was posted with reference to the current FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Shakira’s irresistible and Afro-fusion beats in the ‘Waka Waka’ performance were a part of the 2010 FIFA World Cup hosted by South Africa.

The video left the social media users in splits as one wrote, “Shakira announced her retirement after this”. Another user said, “okay but why does it fit so well?? like the sync is perfect”. One more person wrote, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali is searching for you bro”. Yet another user wrote, “Caption and content! Bhai you deserve an award”.

Previously, a dubbed video that made users laugh out loud hard was the one in which Ranveer Singh’s high-on-energy dance steps in ‘Malhari’ from Bajirao Mastani were merged with Daler Mehndi’s famous 'Na Na Na Re' song. The beats were in perfect sync with the dance moves.

