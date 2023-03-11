The feeling of meeting a fellow Indian in a foreign land can be overwhelming. Ex-Google top executive, Parminder Singh, recalled his personal encounter of receiving help from a fellow Indian in a foreign city that left him moved. While sharing the details of the events on Twitter, Singh explained that he had to make an exhausting trip of flying for about seventeen hours and driving for three hours more to reach his Airbnb in the Portuguese port city of Faro. It was at midnight when he left his room to visit a nearby supermarket for collecting some morning tea supplies. However, the short outing turned out to be difficult for Singh when he was left perplexed by unfamiliar brand names.

Singh was in a dilemma about which product to choose when a Punjabi store owner came to his rescue. “Sat Sri Akal, I’m Inderjit from Jalandhar,” said the fellow Indian while greeting Singh. Though his help gesture was small, it meant a great deal to the former Google and Twitter top executive. Singh was so moved by the experience that he couldn’t stay away from sharing it online.

“After flying for 17 hrs, and driving for 3 hrs, you arrive at your Air BnB in Faro, a Portuguese port city. You hunt down the last open mini Mercado at midnight for morning tea supplies. As you wade through unfamiliar brands, the storeowner greets you, ‘Sat Sri Akal, I’m Inderjit from Jalandhar!’” Singh wrote. Take a look at it here:

Turns out he isn’t alone to have received a homely gesture in a foreign land. As soon as the story was shared on the micro-blogging site, it prompted a thunderous response from a barrage of users who’ve experienced a similar warm gesture.

A user shared a incident where a cab driver waited for him for over 3 hours at the Toronto Airport.

Another commented, “Had the exact same experience in Bucharest. Ordered the Uber. Sat down - was looking at my phone and then a hear a very polite voice - ‘Kaise ho Sir, Chalein?’”

One user recalled how a Pakistani cab driver refused to take money from him in Dubai after learning that he is from India.

After looking at the response, Parminder Singh stated that he was happy to read about the wonderful ‘travel kindness’ stories in the reply section. He added, “Wonderful stories of ‘travel kindness’ in the replies. I’ve had many experiences, not just with Punjabis/Indians but Pakistanis too - cab drivers refused taxi fares, Barcelona restaurant owner treated me to free beer. Amazing encounters that make traveling even more enriching.”

