Former Google MD's Son Was Asked if He is North or South Indian And Desis Can Relate to His Response

Former Google MD Parminder Singh’s tweet about his son has gone viral on the internet. He stated that his son was born to a Punjabi family in Bengaluru and when he was nine years old, he was asked by his teacher if he was a north Indian or a south Indian. The kid’s witty reply is something that has shocked the netizens. “My son, born to a Punjabi family in Bangalore, was 9 when he was asked, “Are you a North or South Indian”. He replied, “I think I’m a NOUTH Indian!” Kids defy labels we try to give them. He turns 20 today. Hope he keeps defying labels," read his tweet. Have a look:

My son, born to a Punjabi family in Bangalore, was 9 when he was asked, “Are you a North or South Indian”. He replied, “I think I’m a NOUTH Indian!” Kids defy labels we try to give them. He turns 20 today. Hope he keeps defying labels.— Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) December 14, 2022

As his tweet went viral, he also shared how it makes him happy that so many people could relate to this. Along with this, he shared sayings from Khalil Gibran. Here is the tweet:

I’m glad so many of you identified with this message. The best gift we give to our children is freedom from existing biases and ability to think independently. Khalil Gibran says this beautifully: pic.twitter.com/SG5duAqDX2— Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) December 15, 2022

The tweet, since uploaded, has managed to gather over 4.4K likes. “My husband’s family is Nouth Indian (Sindhi born and raised in Bangalore and I am Sorth Indian (Tamilian born and raised in Mumbai). What does that make our kid? My (now adult) son gets really upset when asked about identity," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “What would you call this then? 1. My colleagues from TN enquired the Odia me about the lifestyle in Mumbai, since I am “North Indian". 2. My Chennai born team lead asked my Assamese Bengali colleague if he can get him a better honeymoon package in Kashmir."

One Twitter user wrote, “I m born and brought up in Punjab and have Tam friends who can speak Hindi more fluently than Punjabi friends. And Bihari friends who can write and read Tamil better than Tam friends. Nouth , Sorth is a brilliant way to express this."

