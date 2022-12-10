Four Year Old Girl In China Undergoes Surgery After Swallowing 61 Magnetic Beads

A four-year-old girl from China did the unthinkable. She swallowed 61 magnetic beads. The doctors in eastern China had to remove them from her belly and patch up more than a dozen holes. The beads had punched through the wall of her intestine, according to a local media report. The size of the beads is similar to that of soybeans.

The little girl was suffering repeated bouts of stomach pain for the past month. The doctors at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, found the cause of the pain after they did an X-ray.

According to the South China Morning Post, the number and density of the magnetic beads in her belly led to a three-hour-long surgery to get them removed. Dr Chen Qingjiang from The Children’s Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine, who was in charge of the case, shared that the long surgery happened because less invasive forms of treatment would not have worked.

The little magnetic balls, which doctors suspected she had swallowed on different occasions, were attracted to each other after they reached different parts of her intestinal tract, leading them to stick together and cause perforations.

Dr Qingjiang also mentioned that after they released adhesions, they discovered 14 holes in the intestine. They repaired them one by one, and it all went smoothly. “But to the child, the operation is a major trauma,” the doctor added.

The girl is currently recovering, but could face a higher risk of intestinal adhesion and obstruction in future as a result of her ordeal.

These magnetic beads can be bought easily, both online and offline in stores, but their safety has often been questioned after such swallowing cases came to the limelight. As per Dr Qingjiang, his hospital has seen around 87 such cases by the end of last year.

