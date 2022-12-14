CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » BUZZ » Four-Year-Old’s Dance Moves on ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ Receive Applauds on the Internet
Four-Year-Old’s Dance Moves on ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ Receive Applauds on the Internet

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 10:49 IST

Germany

Viral Video: Four-year-old wins hearts with her fantastic dance moves on 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' (Photo Credits: Instagram/@kathashinde)

Little girl recreates 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' dance and joins the trend set by Pakistani girl Ayesha. The four-year-old's amazing dance moves won hearts of the online users.

Lata Mangeshkar’s Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja has once again found its way back to the list of trends. Even though it has been about a month since a Pakistani woman named Ayesha’s dance moves to the song went viral, netizens are still vibing to the song’s fever. Now that the 18-year-old has become a social media sensation, others are recreating her performance in an effort to follow in her footsteps. The trend has struck a chord in people of all ages. It is safe to say that the video which has surfaced online recently is by far the most adorable clip.

Inspired by Ayesha, a child artist, Katha Shinde, recently dropped a video while grooving to this song. And guess what? Now she is trending too. Her clip has amassed over 19 million views. Instagrammers swamped the comment section with lauds. “She is dancing so flexibly and fabulous. Hope to see u at a big platform. Cutie pie,” articulated one user. A second user wrote, “She is amazing girl. Mast aahe mulgi tumchi. Love her dance and expressions.” Meanwhile, another user commented, “Best dance ever in this song, no one can beat her, God bless and keep going,” and “This is soo adorable. What a doll. Save her from evil eyes, “ penned a fourth user.

The four-year-old child artist is from Germany. Her dance movies on the trending song are comparatively different from the original version.

A few days back, a woman police officer, Eksha Hangma Subba from Sikkim, who is also a biker, supermodel, and boxer sparked a craze on social media. Eksha recreated Ayesha’s steps at the wedding reception quite elegantly. In the viral video, one can see her grooving to the song in her uniform before a scenic location.

How did you find the four-year-old’s modified version? Let us know in the comment section below.

first published:December 14, 2022, 10:49 IST
