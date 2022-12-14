Four-Year-Old’s Dance Moves on ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ Receive Applauds on the Internet

Lata Mangeshkar’s Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja has once again found its way back to the list of trends. Even though it has been about a month since a Pakistani woman named Ayesha’s dance moves to the song went viral, netizens are still vibing to the song’s fever. Now that the 18-year-old has become a social media sensation, others are recreating her performance in an effort to follow in her footsteps. The trend has struck a chord in people of all ages. It is safe to say that the video which has surfaced online recently is by far the most adorable clip.

Inspired by Ayesha, a child artist, Katha Shinde, recently dropped a video while grooving to this song. And guess what? Now she is trending too. Her clip has amassed over 19 million views. Instagrammers swamped the comment section with lauds. “She is dancing so flexibly and fabulous. Hope to see u at a big platform. Cutie pie,” articulated one user. A second user wrote, “She is amazing girl. Mast aahe mulgi tumchi. Love her dance and expressions.” Meanwhile, another user commented, “Best dance ever in this song, no one can beat her, God bless and keep going,” and “This is soo adorable. What a doll. Save her from evil eyes, “ penned a fourth user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katha Shinde (@kathashinde)

The four-year-old child artist is from Germany. Her dance movies on the trending song are comparatively different from the original version.

A few days back, a woman police officer, Eksha Hangma Subba from Sikkim, who is also a biker, supermodel, and boxer sparked a craze on social media. Eksha recreated Ayesha’s steps at the wedding reception quite elegantly. In the viral video, one can see her grooving to the song in her uniform before a scenic location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eksha Kerung (@ekshakerungofficial)

How did you find the four-year-old’s modified version? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here