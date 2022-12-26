'Frame This at My Funeral': Fan Overwhelmed After Shah Rukh Khan Replies to Her During #AskSRK

Shah Rukh Khan’s wit remains unparalleled among Bollywood stars, and he doesn’t shy away from good-naturedly roasting his fans from time to time. The ‘Ask SRK’ sessions that the actor occasionally holds on Twitter have produced many such gems over the years. They may last just a few minutes, but the SRK brand of wisdom doesn’t need much longer than that to make itself known. He hosted an ‘Ask SRK’ for about half an hour yesterday and was as always flooded with questions. A little after that session, Twitter user Shreemi Verma took to her social media handle and shared a screenshot of how SRK had replied to her text. She mentioned that she wanted to get it to frame.

In the screenshot, it can be seen that SRK has replied to her ‘Phir bhi dil hai hindustani’ question. Have a look:

frame this at my funeral instead of my photo pic.twitter.com/LRWky07zjP— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) December 25, 2022

Meanwhile, SRK’s physique in Pathaan’ wowed his fans, who praised the dedication that it must have taken and now SRK himself has attested to the fact. During his #AskSRK session, a fan shared a photo of SRK baring his washboard abs and asked how much time it took him to build that physique. SRK’s answer: “57 years bro…"

Recently, one SRK fan framed the reply he got from SRK during an #AskSRK session on Twitter. Satish took to his

Twitter handle to post a photo of how he framed a screenshot of his interaction with Shah Rukh Khan. The caption of the tweet that was accompanied by the framed picture of SRK’s reply reads, “Ab khan saab reply diye or use hum frame na kawaye.. yeh kabhi ni ho sakta. Framing done.. will keep it till the end (Now Khan Saab has replied and I do not get it framed.. This can never happen. framing done.. will keep it till the end).”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here