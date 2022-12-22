France Man Arrives With WWI Artillery Shell Stuck in Rectum, Causes Hospital Evacuation

France Hospital Evacuated After 88-Year-Old Arrives With Bomb Shell Stuck In Rectum

An 88-year-old man left a hospital staff a bit shocked after arriving with a World War One artillery shell stuck in his rectum. The hospital called for an evacuation due to the fear that the antique explosive might detonate. The incident took place at Hospital Sainte Musse in Toulon, Southern France. According to the French news organisation Var-Martin, the patient arrived at the hospital on the evening of December 17 in the hope the staff could remove the 8-inch artillery shell from his rectum.

A hospital spokesperson said, “An emergency occurred from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday evening that required the intervention of bomb disposal personnel, the evacuation of adult and pediatric emergencies as well as the diversion of incoming emergencies.”

The hospital staff - which claimed to find unusual objects like an apple, mango, or even a can of shaving foam inserted where they shouldn't be - were surprised as a shell in the rectum was a first for them.

Fearful about what might happen next, they called in bomb experts to assess the situation. The experts examined and stated there was little threat of the shell blowing up while being stuck in the man. Once the bomb was entirely defused, the doctors made an incision to dislodge the weapon.

To everyone’s surprise, the bomb turned out to be a collector's item from World War One and was used by French troops back in the early 1900s. It was also reported the man had put the bomb up there for sexual pleasure.

Last year, a similar incident was reported at the United Kingdom’s Gloucestershire Royal Hospital. A patient arrived with an artillery shell stuck inside his bottom, fortunately, the round was not live and did not pose a danger. The hospital staff managed to get it out of the patient’s body, who was later discharged.

The artillery shell was identified as a World War II 57 mm.

