French Man Complains Of Itchy Eye, Doctors Find a Dozen Larvae In Cornea

You must’ve surely heard of some of the strangest medical conditions from across the globe over the years. In one such bizarre medical incident, a man from France was found to have a condition that caused fly larvae to grow in his right eye, causing itchiness, earlier this year. A resident of Saint-Étienne city, the man visited a local hospital complaining of constant itchiness in his right eye after doing some gardening work next to a farm that was home to some sheep and horses.

He revealed that something flew directly into his eye while he was gardening, which led to the onset of the itch. He then experienced an irritated and itchy eye for several hours before deciding to finally visit the hospital. Upon proper inspection, doctors discovered that the man had more than a dozen larvae writhing in the cornea and the lining of his eye. He was diagnosed with external ophtalmomyiasis, a condition where fly larvae infest the eye. The man had to get the larvae removed from the cornea and lining of his eye manually using forceps.

The doctors noted that the larvae belonged to the genus Oestrus Ovis, also known as sheep bot flies. This species infests animals like sheep, goats, deer and sometimes even humans. After having the larvae removed, the man was given a ten-day antibiotic prescription as there were several larvae in his eye, and botfly larvae have oral hooks that can cause abrasions inside of the patient’s cornea and eye lining.

However, the man had no symptoms when he returned to the hospital ten days later, as the frightful ordeal was luckily treated at the earliest. In some cases of the same condition, it has also been observed that the fly larvae burrow way deeper into the eyes.

