French President Emmanuel Macron Consoles Mbappe After Argentina's FIFA Win, Pic Goes Viral

Kylian Mbappe displayed his talent on the biggest stage to help France come equal to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final. When things were not going France’s way, Mbappe scored the first goal from the penalty spot to score the first goal for the team and inside two minutes he found another one to level the game. However, it did not seem of much help after the team lost to Argentina. Amid all the FIFA World Cup news, images of French President Emmanuel Macron consoling the player are going viral on the internet.

See President Macron on the pitch consoling Mbappe and the French players. Young. Smart. Energetic. Compassionate.But in my country, some wereys want to leave Peter Obi and vote for fading grandpas. pic.twitter.com/mnh3J6WCeQ — Obiasogu David (@afrisagacity) December 18, 2022

The player was completely distraught after France lost the World Cup final on penalties. He was then approached by Macron, who offered words of consolation. Not just this but he was also approached by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after the penalty shoot-out.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to victory yesterday at the FIFA World Cup. The match went to a penalty shootout where Emiliano Martinez came up big and saved Kingsley Coman’s shot, while Aurélien Tchouaméni missed the target as Argentina defeated France 4-2 as the match ended 3-3 after the extra time.

In fact, Mbappe beat out Messi to win the golden boot at the tournament for his iconic performance. Football fans all over the world were in awe of the Messi vs Mbappe show.

Mbappe pulled France back in the game with two quick goals in the 80th and the 81st minutes. His hat-trick helped France fight back from 2-0 down and then 3-2 behind as the final finished level at 3-3 after extra-time before Argentina prevailed in a penalty shoot-out.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here