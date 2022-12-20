CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » BUZZ » French Prez Macron Going Through Emotional Rollercoaster at FIFA World Cup is All of Us
2-MIN READ

French Prez Macron Going Through Emotional Rollercoaster at FIFA World Cup is All of Us

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 12:13 IST

Qatar

Macron watching the FIFA World Cup final was all of us. (Photo: Reuters)

French President Emmanuel Macron became an unlikely viral sensation as he watched the Argentina vs France game at the FIFA World Cup final.

French President Emmanuel Macron became an unlikely centre of attention during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between France and Argentina. From offering an effusive consolation to France player Mbappe on the pitch after the loss to delivering a post-game pep talk in the team’s dressing room, Macron did it all. Amid many questioning the president’s gestures, a video of him going through an emotional rollercoaster while watching the game has started going viral.

In the video, Macron went from punching the air and cheering wildly from the stands, to biting down on his fist, to falling back in his seat with his face covered with his hands, to staring dejectedly- essentially travelling all over the range of human emotions- within the span of a single game.

Kylian Mbappe displayed his talent on the biggest stage to help France come equal to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup final. When things were not going France’s way, Mbappe scored the first goal from the penalty spot to score the first goal for the team and inside two minutes he found another one to level the game. However, it did not seem of much help after the team lost to Argentina. Amid all the FIFA World Cup news, photos of Macron consoling the player went viral on the internet.

“You’re an amazing team," Macron told the players after the game, as per Reuters. “No other team would have got here and come back on two occasions and being so close to winning it. “You had the heart, the hunger, the desire and the talent to get here and that’s why I wanted to come and say thank you," he added, according to a video posted on his social media accounts.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...
Tags:
  1. Argentina vs France
  2. Emmanuel Macron
  3. fifa world cup 2022
first published:December 20, 2022, 12:13 IST
