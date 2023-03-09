Marathon runner Alan Falle surprised his best friend Scott Welsh with their own world record title. The two friends from the UK decided to run the marathon as a part of the celebration of Alan Falle’s recovery from an injury. Scott Welsh helped and encouraged his best friend by running alongside the Jersey Marathon in St Helier dressed as ice creams. The Guinness World Record official website shared that crossing the finish line together at 3 hours 48 minutes and 12 seconds mark made the duo eligible for securing the record for the fastest marathon dressed as a sweet food (male).

For all the encouragement Alan Falle (who is Head of Sixth Form at Victoria College in Jersey) had received during the run, he decided to show his appreciation for his friend by secretly applying to the Guinness World Records and making sure his best friend, Scott Welsh (who is a personal trainer at the island’s Funktion Fitness) knew he was the best in the world at something.

Why dressed as ice cream? Well, the duo go a long way back when they first met through football. Despite playing against each other for rival teams, they grew close after Alan ruptured his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL). Scott helped him through his rehabilitation. The duo became best friends and bonded over their love of ice cream. They challenged themselves to find the best ice cream available in Jersey. They tried many varieties on the island but were soon thinking about ideas to celebrate their love of ice cream. That’s how the idea for their outfit came through.

The Guinness World Records quoted Alan saying, “That’s where the outfit idea came from, but the marathon was just one run out of many in my challenge to run 2022 kilometre in 2022, raising funds and awareness for a local charity called the Grace Crocker Family Support Foundation, who provide emotional and financial support for Jersey families with children who require medical care off-island.” He added, “I raised over £12,500 (over Rs 12 lakh) in total, and the biggest fundraiser was the marathon which Scott and I received a lot of support for.”

The 2022 marathon on October 2 was not only the first world record Scott would set, but it was also his first marathon. Despite it being his first, it was Scott’s encouragement that got Alan through it on the day.

