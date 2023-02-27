Do you have a habit of journaling things in life? Well, this grandfather’s movie logbook is sure to leave you stunned. A Twitter user recently shared a photograph of his grandfather’s journal but it did not consist of his thoughts and feelings. Instead, it displayed his unrelenting love for movies and cinemas. The user revealed how the elderly in his young days would jot down every movie he has watched along with the different theatres he visited. A photograph of his journal consisted of two sides neatly divided up into multiple columns and rows.

Along with the movie name, and the number of movies he has watched, the list also included the show time, date, and the amount he paid. The grandfather did not only enjoy films in his regional language but in English as well. The journal indicated he was a fan of James Bond movies and other notable Hollywood works like Hitchcock. The Twitter user while sharing the photograph wrote, “Long long ago, my grandfather created his own version of Letterbox to keep records of the movies he had watched. I’m awestruck by the fact that he’s watched Hitchcock and James Bond films in theatres.”

In a subsequent tweet, the user revealed his grandfather began journaling the list in 1958 and continued to do so till 1974. Seemingly, the last entry indicated he enjoyed watching a whopping 470 movies in theatres during the time.

Long long ago, my grandfather has created his own version of Letterboxd to keep record of the movies he had watched. I’m awestruck by the fact that he’s watched Hitchcock and James Bond films in theatres. pic.twitter.com/uiVhk7RqOY— A K (@iamakshy_06) February 25, 2023

Many users were confused about the numerical figures mentioned just beside the names of every film. While clearing the air, a user claimed, “The four digits represent the length of the film in meters and no.of reels also will be there in the censor board certificate. Nowadays they are turned into the running time. Lovely handwriting.”

The four digits representing the length of the film in meters and no.of reels also will be there in the censor board certificate.Nowadays they are turned in to running time.Lovely hand writing 👏— Dippy Rajini (@DippyRajini) February 26, 2023

Another commented, “So adorable to see this! Do share more on the pages, really curious.”

So adorable to see this! Do share more on the pages, really curious— Aakash Arvind M (@aakasharvindm) February 25, 2023

One more joined, “Super impressed with the sheer number of movies he has seen in a month.”

Super impressed with the shear number of movies he has seen in a month..— Mohamed Siddique (@sidm4u) February 25, 2023

Meanwhile, a user added, “Omg this is golden. There is always something so beautiful about handwritten stuff.”

OMG this is golden… There is always something so beautiful about hand written stuffs…— KishoreKrishnamoothy (@KishoreLK6) February 25, 2023

Another called it, “Detailed, legible, knowledgeable. More than everything, precious.”

Detailed, legible, knowledgeable. More than everything, precious 🥺💜— Keerthana (@i_jkayy) February 25, 2023

The photo has raked over four lakh views and more than seven thousand likes on the micro-blogging site.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here