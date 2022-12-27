From an Aimless Boy to a Messiah For 400 Kids, This Man is Assam's Hero

Assam’s Uttam Teron went from being a backbencher to an aimless youngster to a teacher educating students from lower-income households for free. What started as free home tuitions for children who Teron had seen on one of his trekking trips sprouted into a big non-profit school– Parijat Academy. The school now educates close to 400 children from 20 villages for free and even has a hostel facility that can accommodate 60 students from distant areas. Teron, 47, has been hailed as a real-life hero and says there is no turning back from the work he is doing now.

This journey began when Teron asked the parents of a few children who were out of school to be sent to his house for basic education. He turned the cowshed in his house into a classroom and began teaching the young kids there free of cost. “My mother would cook for these children,” The Better India quoted him as saying.

From four children, a cowshed, and just Rs 800 in his pocket, the school grew to have a permanent building, 22 trained teachers, and around 400 pupils. Each child’s education costs Rs 400 per month.

The institute, affiliated with the Assam Board, educates the students in subjects such as Assamese, English, Hindi, Maths, and Social Science. The school also teaches various skills such as sewing and computer learning to help pupils upskill. The academy holds trekking trips, dramas, and training camps as well. The grades go from Nursery to Class 10.

Parijat Academy currently runs on donations and financial support from organisations and individuals. Volunteers from all across the country also help children in various activities. Securing funding to keep the school running is always an uphill task. “I keep looking for financial support as I need to manage school expenses and also provide an honorarium to the teachers,” Teron says, adding that he wishes “to increase the accommodation facilities of the hostel so that in the new year, more underprivileged kids from remote villages study here.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News here