From terrible food experiments to people of all ages and professions grooving to hit songs, several videos caused a frenzy on the internet this February. Millions of views and likes show that these tapes, whether controversial or adorable, got people talking- a lot. Five clips of the hundreds that went viral this month caught the attention of the desi internet. It varies from Virat Kohli’s epic reaction to receiving food in India vs Australia Test in Delhi to Shah Rukh Khan being all praise of DU professors dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Check out these clips and the reason they generated a huge buzz here.

Pathaan’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan has been high on the popularity charts ever since its release. People have been grooving to the song in theatres, fields, and even colleges. Shah Rukh Khan himself re-shared a clip of professors from Delhi University’s Jesus And Mary College matching the beats of the tune with their students. SRK’s post has 11.6 million views so far.

Another dance video that went viral this month was of an adorable little Chinese boy shaking a leg to the popular song Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho Band from the film Mohabbatein. People compared his performance to stars like Hrithik Roshan, praising his moves. The video has 10.7 million views so far.

After a two-year-long hiatus, MS Dhoni returned to Instagram with a video of him driving a tractor. The caption suggested that he had only recently learned this new skill and was still perfecting it. Fans, however, thought Dhoni was a superstar from the field to the farm. The clip shared on Instagram has garnered 3.9 million views so far.

Another sportsperson who went viral a lot this month was Virat Kohli. In one especially amusing clip, Kohli was seen engrossed in a serious discussion with head coach Rahul Dravid. He becomes enthusiastic and claps his hands when he is told that his food is ready. Fans think his meal is his favourite Chole Bhature, for sure. This clip has 3.1 million views so far.

For those busy imagining the sumptuous Chole Bhature, this viral clip is going to be an appetite killer. It shows a street vendor making a jumbo omelette with a large serving of grated Dairy Milk and Hershey’s chocolate syrup. The combination of eggs, tomatoes, cheese, and chocolate did not sit with social media users. The video has received 1.1 million views so far.

This month has been a wild ride, for sure. What are your thoughts about these viral videos?

