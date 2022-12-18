From 'Kesariya' to 'Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja', Songs That Set the Trend on Instagram Reels In 2022

Instagram has become a hub for creating engaging content and short videos that make the photo-sharing platform a go-to place for everyone during their free time. After TikTok was banned in India, Instagram Reels became an instant hit with people hopping on the new trends and taking up the exciting challenges that would come across as ‘viral’.

On Insta, it’s the creativity of one random user who would create a reel on something that would turn into a ‘trend’ if loved by several others. They would then take it up as a challenge and pass it on to others, thus making it a popular reel challenge. With challenges come songs that gain popularity on the social media platform with different versions of it making it to Instagrammers’ feeds every now and then.

The most recent version of a song that topped the Instagram reels is “Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja". A Pakistani girl, Ayesha, shot to fame overnight after her video on Lata Mangeshkar’s hit song was loved by netizens. While this is just one instance of how an Instagram Reel can do wonders if it’s able to create a buzz online, there have been other remixes and versions recreated by users that became heavily sought after their release. Even Lo-fi versions of several songs have come into focus recently.

From people grooving over “Don’t Rush" to making thoughtful reels on Arijit’s Singh’s “Main Tera" version from Kalank title track, several Instagram reels topped the charts with enticing music playing in the background that fascinated the users all around. So, let’s take a look at the trending songs used in India to create millions of intriguing Instagram Reels in 2022.

Kesariya

Sung by one of the leading Indian singers, Arijit Singh, Kesariya captivated the audience’s attention due to its soulful lyrics and beats. The Brahmastra song became a whole new trend on Instagram with over 3.2 million reels being made on it over Instagram. Not to miss, Kesariya’s Dance Mix was also adored by fans online. Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja

It was just a month ago that a Pakistani woman, Ayesha, decided to dance on the remix of Lata Mangeshkar’s “Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja" which set the internet on fire instantly. Since then, various personalities and even foreign influencers have started following the trend of the ‘Girl in green salwar suit‘. The audio has been played in over 2 million reels on Instagram. Manike Mage Hithe

The Sinhala song was sung by Yohani, Satheeshan Rathnayaka, and Chamath Sangeeth and was used in over 799K reels on Instagram. Originally released in 2020, the song became such a hit that it was adopted in a 2022 film called Thank God. Head Shoulders Knees Toes and Goumi Goumi

Goumi Goumi is an Arabic song by Lebanese singer Myriam Fares that became immensely popular on Instagram after people started taking up #goumichallenge on the social media platform. It required people to do the hook step in a sequence that began with the “Head Shoulders Knees Toes" tune. The audio has been used in almost 213K reels. Hotline Bling and Lal Ghagra

Drake’s Hotline Bling which once dominated the Billboard charts manages to remain popular even after seven years of its release. The catchy tunes were given an Indian touch by the audience that loved Lal Ghagra’s fusion to it. While many versions of the audio have been circulating on Instagram, one of the most popular ones is reported to have been used in 75.5K reels. Hola Como Tale Tale Vu by Sofia Reyes

The audio, used in over 71.3K reels, is an absolute number that did not just become trending on Instagram but even on YouTube shorts and TikTok (in other countries). Sung by Sofia Reyes, the Mexican song Hola Como Tale Tale Vu (1,2,3), also featured Jason Derulo and De La Ghetto. Dekha Ek Khwaab and O Meri Laila

Originally sung by Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, and Amitabh Bachchan, the 1980s song was a part of Silsila movie. On the other side, the more recent version of the fusion, that is, O Meri Laila is a song by Atif Aslam and Jyotica Tangri that was featured in the 2018 film Laila Majnu. The remixed audio has been used in over 89.9K reels to date.

Several other songs set the trend in 2022 such as Into Your Arms, No love, You and I, Jiggle Jiggle, Pasoori, etc. Thus, it proves how one platform can set the trend so high that songs once heard in the 70s and 80s are still beating those released recently. Truly, the ‘Internet has jaan’ that all artists strive for.

