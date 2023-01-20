From Lawyers to Scientists, This Twitter Trend Parodies Movie Stereotypes of Jobs

Whether it’s Bollywood or Hollywood, movies have a way of stereotyping your regular professions in some really ludicrous ways. Whether it’s an author ending up with a magnum opus over the course of one evening or an astrophysicist being on the phone with the president, our real lives are, sadly, seldom as glamourous or as important as movies make them out to be. The reverse is also true. Bollywood, for instance, will rarely show a successful woman who hasn’t sold her soul or isn’t a chain-smoker (think Priyanka Chopra in ‘Fashion’).

Most professions- even the ones that are actually interesting- are bound to have some long stretches of mind-numbing work where nothing seems to be happening. You’re not alone there. Hitting back at the stereotypes, different professionals have started penning sarcastic tweets on what exactly they would be doing in a movie.

Im an archaeologist in a movie. I only ever wear khaki clothes, I can read every ancient language fluently at the drop of a hat & I surprisingly always have funding for digs, grants & due process be damned. For some reason, I don't care about conservation, and I am https://t.co/yHNCtXgdHd— ️‍Typo Titties ️‍ (@toasterovensnod) January 17, 2023

I'm a chemist in a film: No matter my area of expertise, I will make brightly colored solutions. If I'm not the villain, I'm the anti-hero. Before credits, I will sequence some alien genome and orchestrate a catastrophic explosion. AT THE SAME TIME. In a tank top. https://t.co/AGgJlDt8rf— Raychelle Burks (@DrRubidium) January 17, 2023

I’m an astrophysicist in a film: I run my simulations within seconds while on phone with the President. I never double-check my calculations. That asteroid is coming for us. https://t.co/L0GXIYrnb1— Dr. Sanjana Curtis! (@sanjanacurtis) January 17, 2023

I’m a mandatory reporter in a film. I learn about a credible claim of harassment against a social media famous doctor at my institution and report it instead of covering it up. I am good at being a leader of the TimesUp in healthcare movement. pic.twitter.com/ESAnkzHJEb— RiderToast, Gleason score 3 + 3 = 6 (@RiderToast) January 18, 2023

I’m a lawyer in a film: I am retained by a client for a matter going to trial the next day. Trial mostly consists of me objecting and making a passionate speeches. My client is acquitted and I drink a glass of scotch while overlooking the city. I do not send one email. https://t.co/nDFk6h2Hpc— Craig Gilchrist (@rcraiggilchrist) January 18, 2023

What is your job and how do you think it would be stereotyped in movies?

