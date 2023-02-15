The story of Glynn Wolfe, also known as “the world’s most married man”, has grabbed a lot of attention on social media. He got married 31 times to 29 women and held the world record for having the highest monogamous relationships.

Glynn, who lived for 89 years, married women who were — thieves, drug addicts, and farm girls. He hadn’t left anyone out of the checklist. The man had been married to some of them for a few years, some for months and others just for a few days. But the Los Angeles Times reported that he “loved, honoured, and cherished each one in his own odd way.”

In June 1997, Glyn made it to the headlines of almost every US newspaper, as he took his last breath. His death was ironic, and nobody had expected his ending to be as lonely as it was. He had made it his life’s mission to marry many women. But when he died “penniless at a Redlands nursing home”, his body went unclaimed.

The man — who had a huge family with 29 wives and 19 children — only had this 33-year-old son named John Wolfe back then, who wanted to bury him. But even he couldn’t claim the body as he was not next of kin.

Glynn was born in 1908. His first marriage happened in 1926. His shortest marriage lasted 19 days and the longest one lasted 11 years. After divorcing 3 women, he married them again. His longest marriage was with Christine Camacho, the 28th wife.

Nothing tormented Glynn like being alone. He reportedly told the nursing home workers that he would marry Princess Diana. He even had panic attacks in the middle of the night.

