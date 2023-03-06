Some actors have the ability to transcend their on-screen performances and become icons in their own right. Abhay Deol is one such actor who has earned a lasting legacy for his work that goes beyond the theatrical experience of his movies. Recently, a dedicated fan had the opportunity to meet Abhay Deol, fulfilling a dream she had been harbouring for years. For her, meeting Abhay was more than just an experience – it was a dream come true moment that she will cherish forever.

Srishti, a devoted fan of Abhay Deol, recently shared an uplifting story on Twitter about how her deep admiration for the actor had finally culminated in a joyous moment. She posted a picture of herself, which she had photoshopped with an image of Abhay Deol, alongside a recent photo of her hugging the actor in person. Srishti recounted how she had spent years daydreaming about meeting Abhay and how this dream had now become a reality. Her heartwarming story quickly gained traction on social media, and numerous people offered their congratulations on her unforgettable fangirl moment.

from photoshopping my pictures with him to actually meeting him today, this has been a journey @AbhayDeol pic.twitter.com/YeVvnogY8W— srishti (@srishtigargg) March 5, 2023

Many users were astounded by the magical moment, with one exclaiming, “OH MY GOODD CRRAAZZZYYYYY," while another praised Srishti’s manifestation skills, saying, “So manifestation worked!" A third user noted how Srishti was twinning with her hero, with her red top matching Abhay’s red jacket perfectly. The outpouring of support continued with one user expressing, “I’m actually so happy for you!!!" and another commenting, “Lucky Girl… He is one of my Favourites!!"

In a recent interview with the Bombay Times, Abhay Deol opened up about his career, values, and the choices that have led him to where he is today. Despite taking a different path than many of his peers in the industry, Abhay expressed gratitude for the support and acceptance he has received from audiences and his colleagues. “It’s been 17 years, and I am still around. People like my work and I feel grateful. I have no regrets, anger or bitterness towards anyone. I stand up for myself if I must, but lately, I don’t feel the need anymore. I am in a good space, and so is the industry,” he shared, according to the TOI.

