From Street Bookseller To Author's Corner, Inspiring Story Of Delhi Man Goes Viral

Life is full of possibilities. No matter where you start from, if you can work hard, there’s always a chance to finish at the top. This inspiring story of a bookseller who ended up having his own author’s Corner at the Delhi International Book Fair proves exactly that. Mukul Sharma shared a video detailing his struggle in the journey. In the clip, the young author could be seen selling his book at Delhi’s Connaught Place. In the next frame, the video moves to show Mukul travelling to the Delhi International Book Fair venue and posing at his stall. The inspiring story has received an incredible response.

“One Day I will make it. This journey has been a roller coaster till date and it’s just a start. Sticking on my mantra ‘Keep Hustling. You will make it’,” Mukul wrote in the caption.

In response to Mukul’s video, one of his followers expressed their desire to meet him, saying “More power to you, being a book lover I wanna meet you soon,” another commented, “Wow this is great! Rooting for you,” a third wrote, “I fell in love with his courage and hard work,”

Another user, moved by Mukul Kundra’s determination, expressed their appreciation by saying, “I don’t know you, I don’t know about your struggle either. But for your sheer efforts and “Won’t quit" determination, I respect you, your journey and going to follow you to learn and grow…”

The young man’s passion for books and his love for reading drove him to pursue his dream and his hard work paid off in the end. Mukul’s story is not just an inspiration, but a lesson and the power of never giving up on one’s dreams.

During an interview with Entrepreneur Stories last year, Mukul Kundra explained the inspiration behind the title of his book ‘The Interview’.

He shared that he related his own story to a job interview, where the protagonist desires to be in a restricted place and must convince the interviewer to grant them that opportunity. The author highlighted the idea that life takes an interview at every step, and it’s up to the individual to handle it well and learn from it.

