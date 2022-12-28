Frozen Lighthouse on Lake Michigan Looks 'Otherworldly' After Blizzard in Viral Video

Some sights look straight out of a winter wonderland and this frozen lighthouse is one of them. As a result of the blizzard that hit the Northeastern United States over Christmas, a lighthouse and surrounding pier were left frozen. The drone footage captured in St. Joseph, Michigan showed how the structure had transformed with ice spiralling around it. If anything, the footage looks hauntingly beautiful. Shared by NowThis News on its Twitter handle, the clip shows the camera panning around the pier. As it moves closer to the lighthouse, the intricate way in which the ice covered the structure would leave anyone in awe.

The clip was captioned, “A lighthouse and surrounding pier in St. Joseph, Michigan, were completely enveloped in ice as a result of blizzard conditions on December 26 — and the resulting drone footage is an almost strangely beautiful sight to see.” Check it out here:

A lighthouse and surrounding pier in St. Joseph, Michigan, were completely enveloped in ice as a result of blizzard conditions on Dec 26 — and the resulting drone footage is an almost strangely beautiful sight to see ❄️ pic.twitter.com/7KcOP6d1L1— NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 27, 2022

Merry Christmas from St Joseph, Michigan! The famous lighthouse is like an otherworldly ice castle! #MIwx pic.twitter.com/veqUdghPda— Aaron Rigsby (@AaronRigsbyOSC) December 25, 2022

Social media users were amazed by the sight. A few shared their thoughts on Twitter. “So beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user.

“This is so stunning to see…” read another tweet.

THIS is so stunning to see…..— CARMEL Weisberg (@CarmelLyn1951) December 27, 2022

It is not just the people of Michigan battling through the harsh winter weather this year. People of Seattle have been known to make it through rain all around the year. This time, however, the city has been hit by the worst freezing rain in a decade. Yet people from the city of Washington are trying to make it through the day. It just involves a whole lot of slipping and sliding down the roads. A TikTok compilation has been making rounds on Twitter showing people on all fours trying to slide down icy roads. Walking upright might just be the most dangerous thing for them right now. While for cars this freezing rain might be the worst and most dangerous weather, residents of Seattle have turned icy roads into slides. Check out the clip here:

I’m obsessed with videos of people slipping and sliding in seattle pic.twitter.com/k173RanV33— Abeer (@HaveYouHadAbeer) December 24, 2022

What do you think of these aftermath clips of the snowstorm in the United States?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here