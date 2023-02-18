Many quirky and funny videos often appear on social media from time to time and leave the users completely amused. Yet again, a hilarious video has surfaced online which shows a kitchen hack goes wrong. The video will leave you in splits. An Instagram page called FailArmy shows us the idea of “every success begins with a failure” and keeps sharing such content. This particular page has become very popular for sharing some failed incidents and one such video has gone viral now.

This must have also happened to you when you were engrossed in your work and it failed. Something similar happened in the video. The video shows a girl, who is preparing some dishes, is using a mixer grinder to make tomato puree and she was almost done with it. But, your heart will skip for a moment what happens next. Wondering what? The girl opens the mixer jar from the wrong side and the entire pure falls on the mixer grinder. Take a look here at the hilarious video:

The caption of the video reads, “How my 2023 resolutions are panning out.”

As soon as the video was posted, it went viral and many users started filling the comment section. One of them commented, “Seriously? Is this how gravity works?” Another wrote, “Even in the kitchen you make mistakes!” One more commented, “You can see the absolute rage inside of her. So many violent thoughts went through her head right then.” One of the users appreciated her reaction and wrote, “I Love the reaction, an emotionally regulated human. Her parents did a good job, and beautiful.”

Before this, another video went viral from this page where we see a woman sitting at an outdoor restaurant with her friends. She is seen directly pouring an entire oyster from the shell into her mouth. She clearly did not like its taste as she can be seen making comical expressions of vomiting while desperately attempting not to. For several moments, she could be seen resisting her gag reflex.

She appeared to be about to throw up at any moment while attempting to avoid facing the camera and acting normally. The friend sitting beside her can be heard saying, “Don’t”, presumably requesting her not to throw up on the table.

