A school teacher in Bihar has come up with a creative method to teach his students names of different colours in English. The video of this unique class has been a lot of traction online as the country gears up to celebrate Holi, also known as the festival of colours. Most of us are taught the names of the colours when we are in the primary section. But it seems the job would have been much easier if it were presented to us in the form of a song. That is exactly what the teacher appears to be doing while conducting his lecture.

The video was apparently recorded at a local school in Bihar’s Samastipur. The video shows the teacher, identified to be Baidyanath Rajak, standing in front of a blackboard that is covered with the names of seven colours in English besides their Hindi translation. With gulaal covering his cheeks, the teacher begins to croon a song, making it easier for all the students to understand different colours. Towards the end, the camera also pans toward his pupils who appear to be seated in silence as they learn a new lesson from their master.

The video of his teachings has created quite a buzz on social media. The clip was posted online with a Hindi caption that roughly translated to, “Guruji’s Holi course! The video is of the same Samastipur teacher who often goes viral. Singing the names of different colours in English and explaining the meaning in Hindi. See in the video how Baijnath Rajak is teaching Holi lesson.”

There have been several instances in the past when a teacher’s creative teaching technique ended up winning multiple hearts online. In another video, a teacher makes a diligent effort to teach his student about the vowels and consonants of the English language.

Popular poet Dr Kumar Vishwas shared the clip with a wish that they were also taught the grammar and vocabulary lesson in such an interesting manner. “I wish we had been taught vowels and consonants by such a musical guru," the user wrote. Catch a glimpse of his rhythmic lesson below:

The video has raked up over two lakh views on social media.

