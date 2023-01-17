'Gaav Se 1 km Pahle Right Side': This Unique Delivery Address Will Make Even Google Maps Facepalm

Even though GPS has become an indispensable tool for navigating unfamiliar roads, one could not stop asking local shopkeepers for directions due to several reasons. To resolve such issues, e-commerce applications request exact addresses and locations to make things easier for delivery personnel. However, one person took the address option far too seriously. An image that is going viral on the internet shows a delivery package with a very unique address line.

The address for the parcel’s delivery to Jodhpur, Rajasthan, was printed on the label and reads: “Bhikharam, Hari Singh Nagar Gilakor gaav se 1 km pahle right side apne khet ka gate h lohe ka gate h paas mr ek chhoti fatak h or gate ke paas kala mungiya dala huaa h waha aake phone kr dena me samne aa jaunga Jodhpur District, 342312 Rajasthan”. Along with this unique address, the caption on the Twitter post reads, “Delivery wala marte dam tak iska address yaad rakhega”.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Delivery wala marte dam tak iska address yaad rakhega 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qaeDaOMWHY— Nishant 🇮🇳 (@Nishantchant) January 13, 2023

The tweet garnered over 92 thousand views ever since it was shared online. Social media users were left in splits after seeing the post. One of the users wrote, “Where do these people come from with laughing emojis”.

कहा से आते हे ये लोग 😂— Akshay Thakur (@Akayan94) January 14, 2023

Another user wrote, “Arey. koi taqleef nhi dena hai delivery wale ko”.

Arey 🤣🤣😭 koi taqleef nhi dena hai delivery wale ko— Nishant 🇮🇳 (@Nishantchant) January 14, 2023

One user jokingly said that he would also try writing such an address. “Hum bhi try karenge”

Hm bhi try karenge 😂😂— S U Ⓜ️ I T💌 (@sumit_says_) January 14, 2023

Previously, a video of the delivery agent dancing to a Bollywood song went viral on social media. In the video, a man wearing a red Zomato T-shirt can be seen grooving to the rhythms of the 1990s hit ‘Sapne Mein Milti Hai,’ which was being played at a wedding reception. The video began with a glimpse of a Zomato executive dancing to Asha Bhosle and Suresh Wadkar’s song from the film Satya, to which wedding guests were seen shaking a leg in traditional attire. The individual behind the camera recorded both sides through the glass window and described it as “Wholesome”. Watch the video below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmimlngqspJ/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again

The post garnered over 148 thousand views ever since it was shared online.

