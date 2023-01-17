'Gandhiji is Again With Me': Tea Vendor Cons Journalist For Rs 10, IRCTC Delivers Money on Train

IRCTC has proved yet again that they are impeccable at taking swift action against complaints. When a journalist was overcharged Rs 10 during his journey by a tea vendor, he made sure the issue reached the authorities. Tagging IRCTC in his tweet, he asked whether the IRCTC tea vendor was looting people. The journalist, who was travelling in Netaji Express, went on to narrate the incident. According to him, he had purchased tea for Rs 10 and paid Rs 20. The vendor told the journalist that he will return with the change but that never came back. The passenger didn’t worry about not getting Rs 10 back but questioned how many such people had the tea vendor conned. While he realised the complaint was a rather unusual one, it seemed other tea vendors were also aware of the misdeed.

@IRCTCofficial @IRCTCofficial IRCTC Tea Vender looting people? Purchased tea for 10. Paid 20. The vender said will return and pay back the change. But it didn't happen. The question is not only getting back the money. The question is how many Rs 10 are going into his pocket?— pritam saha (@Pritam_Journo) January 13, 2023

Responding to his complaint, IRCTC asked the journalist to share his PNR and phone number. Something he seemed to have promptly done.

Sir, kindly share PNR no and mobile no in Direct Message via this link -IRCTC Official https://t.co/utEzIqAAkm — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) January 13, 2023

That was not the end. As the matter continued to unfold, the journalist shared a snapshot of a spam caller. He provided further information on the incident. A call was received in the name of IRCTC. The number also has 28 spam reports against it. The person on the call was apparently not an authentic IRCTC official. The journalist’s complaint was hardly addressed.

@RailwaySeva @IRCTCofficial Just for further information: Got a call from this number in the name of IRCTC. Showing 28 spam reports. The person over the phone doesn't seem to be an authentic IRCTC caller. He hardly addresses my complaint. Maybe amount is 10 for that reason 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7ekKTsuKie— pritam saha (@Pritam_Journo) January 13, 2023

A little over an hour later, the complaint was resolved. Thanking IRCTC for their help, the journalist let Twitter know the issue was sufficiently resolved. Not only did he get his Rs 10 back, but the journalist also said that prompt action was taken against the vendor. He even shared a snap of the money he got back.

Yes Gandhiji is again with me. Thanks to @IRCTC for the quick response. Also happy to hear that strict action is taken against the said vendor for his misdeeds. pic.twitter.com/yw9WpPJms6— pritam saha (@Pritam_Journo) January 13, 2023

This is not the first time the IRCTC has received complaints about the food served on trains. In fact, more than 5,000 complaints related to the quality of food were filed in the past seven months since December 2022, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Between April 1 and October 31, 2022, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation received a total of 5,869 complaints about food quality in trains.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister also informed that the ‘Optional Catering Service’ has been introduced in all premium trains with effect from September 2019. These include Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Gatiman, Tejas, and Vande Bharat. Passengers can, when booking tickets, opt out of the pre-paid catering service provided in the premium trains.

