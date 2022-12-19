Gang in Greater Noida Kidnaps Man, Demands His Dog Argentino as Ransom

In what seems like a botched-up kidnapping plan straight out of a comedy, a gang in Noida tried to steal a costly pet dog from an apartment in Noida. When Rahul Pratap, the man whose brother owned the animal, splashed cold water on that robbery plan, the three gang members improvised (poorly) and kidnapped him. They later called Rahul’s brother, Shubham, demanding that he hand over his pet, a Dogo Argentino, if he did not want them to kill Rahul.

Hindustan Times quoted Shubham as saying that he owns two dogs, a Rottweiler and a Dogo Argentino. He bought the Dogo Argentino for a price of Rs 1.5 lakhs just half a year ago. “My brother Rahul (30), who resides in Alpha-2, helps in taking care of the dogs and often takes them to his residence,” he said.

On Wednesday, December 14, Rahul, who lives in Alpha 2 in Greater Noida, was visited by his acquaintance, Vishal Kumar, along with two other men– Lalit and Monty. Vishal attempted to take the dog with him forcibly but could not due to Rahul’s intervention. Following this, the three men took Rahul away with them. The Dogo Argentino was left behind. The kidnappers then called Shubham, asking him to bring the exotic dog breed to them.

Shubham rushed to inform the police, who deployed search teams to look for the suspects. The police also registered an FIR against the three suspects, who were identified as residents of Aligarh.

Spooked by the police launching inquiries about them, the three released Rahul on Thursday, December 15. They left Rahul in an open field in Aligarh, leaving him with his mobile phone. Shubham brought Rahul home after getting a call from him.

The three accused have been on the run ever since. Anjani Kumar, the Station House Officer of Beta-2 (SHO) Police station, confirmed the incident and said that “police teams are working to nab them [the accused].”

