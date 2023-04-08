Gangs Of Fake Romanian Beggars Living In London And Travelling In Mercedes Busted

An investigation by MyLondon newspaper has revealed that gangs of Romanian beggars earn Rs 10,169.72 per day by begging in many areas of London and travelling in Mercedes. As per the investigation, each beggar is equipped with a folded piece of cardboard. On that cardboard “homeless, please help, god bless, very hungry" is written. These words are deliberately misspelt so that the people can mistake them for actual beggars and give them money.

MyLondon investigation has also revealed that these beggars have a fixed time for begging and then return to their homes in Mercedes. Following this disclosure, the beggars in London are being strictly investigated to identify fake ones. A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police has also commented on the issue. He said that the police officers regularly patrol the areas which are known for begging. According to the spokesperson, they will aggressively fight against the menace and will balance it with outreach work for those who genuinely need help and support.

Similar instances were recorded two years back as well where a woman was seen begging on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York. 5th Avenue is famous for its expensive jewellery and clothing stores. According to Opera News, the woman begging there was walking with the support of crutches and it felt like she was having a hunchback. But one day, a man carefully observed her and made a shocking discovery. He found that the woman would ask for money from people in a cup and would empty it into her handbag. The woman would do it when no one was watching and pretended that she was getting no money. She would end up collecting donations which were way more than the minimum wage.

She was also caught emptying the cup by some undercover journalists who began to track her at night. The journalists found that she went to a minivan car, came out well dressed and no longer had the crutches. The journalists then also found that the woman went shopping the other day with friends.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here