Garden Coffee Lady, Chiligate: Twitter Recaps Wildest 'Chronically Online' Debates of 2022

From negroni sbagliato (with prosecco in it, obviously), Spitgate, Happy Garden Coffee Lady to ‘can real people queerbait’, 2022 has been the year of Twitter discourse. Apart from famously being a dumpster on fire, Twitter is also the place where nuance is invented needlessly and also scrapped off when needed. People lost sleep over a variety of things this year, including a range of actions and non-actions by celebrities.

The ‘Happy Garden Coffee Lady’ was someone who tweeted about enjoying a cup of coffee with her husband every morning and somehow ended up starting a fierce debate on privilege. Then there was someone who tweeted about bringing food to their new neighbours and got absolutely destroyed on Twitter because that was somehow deemed offensive.

Among celebrities, Emma D’Arcy’s drink of choice, the negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it, became a raging meme and a queer signature. Olivia Wilde’s movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, mired in controversy, somehow ended up giving birth to ‘Spitgate’ where people spent weeks convinced that Harry Styles had spat on co-star Chris Pine inside a hall full of people.

As we’re nearing the end of the year, a Twitter user asked everyone what occupied their list of extraordinarily detailed yet also strikingly lacking in nuance “chronically online" discourse on Twitter. Here’s what everyone came up with. Be advised: the ones shared here barely scratch the surface. You might accidentally end up wasting several hours of your day if you dive deeper.

https://t.co/7322ytxrY6— Joe with a GoPro and a blue tick (@sigwinch28) December 6, 2022

chili discourse and enjoying the morning with husband discourse https://t.co/Rk3jXjPX3U— soju ❄ cr: mo du (@akasooju) December 6, 2022

that one tiktoker who got mad at taylor swift for queerbaiting cause she wore a pink and orange shirt https://t.co/H6mWTAjrJ6— right where you left me warrior (@dontblameklara) December 6, 2022

That time we tried to cancel Sweden for being bad hosts. https://t.co/qs5oJXProX— Rohan Javet Beg Goes To Mastodon (link in bio) (@RohanBeg) December 6, 2022

I present to you the four terminally online horsemen of 2022 https://t.co/pwJYZyoQzv pic.twitter.com/Wd5cqKjEsB— Songbird (@SongbirdN7) December 6, 2022

A beautiful walk down memory lane, but let's not forget "women shorter than 5'7" are minor-coded." https://t.co/lczFPbKyfe— Brittany Knupper (@BrittanyKnupper) December 5, 2022

gotta go with discourse that involves the Russia-Ukraine war https://t.co/lLeStJEpOC pic.twitter.com/yPNPpIX4VY— Dan Nguyen (@dancow) December 6, 2022

The Twitter discourse is designed to eat away at your hours while having zero significance when it comes to effecting actual change.

