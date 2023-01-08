Gay Couple Who Went Viral For Traditional Hindu Wedding Now Expecting Their First Child

Amit Shah and Aditya Madiraju took the internet by storm in 2019 with pictures of their grand Hindu wedding held in New Jersey, US. And now, the couple is making headlines again as they are all set to welcome their first baby due in May. Adorable photographs of the couple’s paternity shoot were shared by People magazine on Instagram. While speaking to People, the couple said, “Only five or six people know right now. I think culturally — as many other cultures also do — you don’t want to jinx something. You just kind of keep it under wraps and just wait and be patient."

Aditya revealed that the couple had spoken about their desire to become parents from the very beginning. “The funny part is that the concept of marriage and kids was something we discussed on our very first date. Usually, that’s a red flag where people are like, ‘Okay, bye,’ but I think we stayed together because of that discussion," he told People magazine.

Like an ordinary couple, they want to celebrate Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and all holidays. As of now, the couple is curious about how their life would turn out to be.

The couple further revealed that in the beginning, they were completely unaware as to what they could do, how much it costs, what the process is and how long it would take. “It took about a year until we felt comfortable enough to move forward and really start making decisions," Amit said. However, once things were in motion, there were still many things to learn.

The couple’s fairy-tale wedding was held as per Hindu traditions. Celebrating their third wedding anniversary, Aditya wrote on Instagram, “I had a dream and it came true. Now I cherish and hold on to it with love. And I thank the universe everyday that he made you for me @amit_aatma.”

