A police officer from Kolkata has been earning admiration on the internet for his kind gesture of helping a crying schoolgirl reach her examination centre on time. The incident came to light after the Kolkata Police shared a post on their Facebook page along with a few pictures of the cop and the schoolgirl. The student sought help, as her family was out of town, to attend her grandfather’s funeral. As the girl was already late for the exam, the cop “ensured a green corridor by informing the Traffic Control Room”, so that they could reach the centre on time. The cop is now receiving “kudos” from the internet.

According to the post, the perplexed 10th-standard student was trying to rush towards her exam hall when she met OC Howrah Bridge Traffic Guard, Inspector Souvik Chakraborty, who was patrolling on Strand Road. After Souvik saw her crying, he enquired about what exactly happened. The caption read, “Today at about 11: 20 A.M, Inspector Souvik Chakraborty, OC Howrah Bridge Traffic Guard, was patrolling Strand Road near Raja Katra when he noticed a young girl in school uniform crying and asking various people for help.”

Detailing about the locations of the centre, the post added, “On inquiry, he learned that she was a Madhyamik examinee and her examination centre was at Adarsh Shiksha Niketan in Shyambazar. A resident of NS Road, she was unaccompanied since her grandfather had recently passed away and her family had gone to attend the funeral. Alone and already late for the exam, she was running from pillar to post in search of help.” After learning about the urgency of the situation, Souvik didn’t waste a moment in giving the girl a ride in his official vehicle and asking the Traffic Control room for a green corridor, as they rushed to the centre. They reached the location at 11:30 A.M “sharp, just as the centre was about to open its doors.” Wishing her all the luck, Souvik dropped the girl at the centre.

In no time, Souvik’s heartwarming gesture went viral on the internet. Several users took to the comments section to shower “respect” and “gratitude” upon him. One user commented, “Extremely proud of Souvik Chakraborty. Thanks a ton for helping the girl. I have personally received tremendous help and guidance from the Kolkata police during a crisis. Kasba P.S. went out of the way to help me. My gratitude.” Another wrote, “He is a gem of a person. Very helpful. He helped me in Science City, when he was posted there.”

So far, the post has garnered more than 78,000 likes and has been shared over 6,000 times.

