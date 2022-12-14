Geminids Meteor Shower 2022: Internet Lights Up With Pics, Videos as Night Sky Glitters

The Geminid meteor shower, which is the most active meteor shower of the year, is expected to produce 100 to 150 meteors per hour. The meteor shower, however, peaks just for a few days. The 2022 showers are now active till December 15 and and peaked on December 14, making those hours the best opportunity to watch the meteor shower. All meteors appear to originate from the same location in the sky, known as the radiant.

While many users witnessed the beauty of the same, there were people who took to their social media handles and shared images and videos. Have a look:

gazing at the Geminids meteor shower, spotted 5, it's the highlight of my year pic.twitter.com/LX1XH1NScZ— Jana (@complexity_4) December 14, 2022

Gemini’s meteor shower is starting and will be going on over night and the peak on Friday while we pass through the area of particles and dust. Looks like we are getting up to 200 meteors per hour so it’s went up from before which was like 120 per hour. pic.twitter.com/0kSq7VTMiA— Grimm (@Grimm_111) December 14, 2022

PASS IT ON: The Geminids Meteor Shower peaks tonight through the predawn hours of Wednesday morning. Up to 100 meteors will be possible per hour! Photo courtesy of Judy Allen. #Space #MeteorShower pic.twitter.com/agZZoo0gKI— Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) December 13, 2022

Spectacular Geminids meteor shower will be visible Tuesday night https://t.co/ziM59JiBGV pic.twitter.com/fyUMf1ToSQ— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) December 13, 2022

The term “Geminids" arises from the fact that they appear to radiate from a point in the constellation Gemini. The meteor shower will be most visible in the northern hemisphere, but people in the southern hemisphere will also be able to see some of the meteors, according to Earthsky. At the peak of the meteor showers, astronomers anticipate about 150 Geminids will be visible each hour.

The Geminids are named after the constellation Gemini, which appears to be their point of origin. While some astronomers believe it is an asteroid because of its orbit and resemblance to the main-belt asteroid Pallas, others believe it is an extinct comet based on studies that reveal a little quantity of debris leaving Phaethon’s surface, as explained by NASA in a statement.

Although its origins still remain a subject of debate among astronomers, measurements suggest that Geminid meteors are denser than meteors from other showers, allowing them to fall as low as 29 miles over Earth’s surface before exploding. Other showers’ meteors, such as the Perseids, burn up higher.

