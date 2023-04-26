Gen Z Americans Go Vegan For Health Benefits More than Environmental Reasons

In the US, the success of the vegan diet among the young generation, born between 1997 and 2002, might not be driven primarily by a desire to avoid consuming animal products for ethical reasons. In fact, research suggests that the majority of Gen Zers go vegan in pursuit of better health. By 2030, the market for vegan products is expected to be worth $37.45 billion, according to forecasts by Grand View Research, which includes countries such as France, North America, Mexico, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, Spain, India, South Korea, Australia, South Africa, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Canada in this calculation. While it is estimated that the vegan population is about 6% worldwide, according to a market study by Euromonitor and India is known to have the largest number of vegetarians for cultural and religious reasons, North America is the near-term future of veganism. According to Grand View Research, this region will account for more than 35% of the revenue generated by vegan products in 2021. This segment is in demand among a large number of lactose intolerant people, but also by a population that’s increasingly concerned about animal welfare.

However, while it might seem logical to suggest that ethical reasons could explain the popularity of the vegan diet, the young American generation, born between 1997 and 2022 — otherwise known as Gen Z — appears to be more interested in health benefits when deciding to go vegan. This is the surprising conclusion of a study conducted by the Medical Inspiration Daily For Stronger Society (MIDSS). Half (52.1%) of the 2,101 vegan respondents surveyed in March follow this diet to preserve their health. Young Americans are obviously aware that by eliminating animal proteins from their plate, they reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease or chronic diseases such as diabetes.

Meanwhile, only 17.1% follow a vegan diet for environmental reasons, while only 16.9% don’t want to eat animal-based products. This highlights an important contrast between the reason that drives the greatest number of young consumers to go vegan and the image that a third of non-vegans associate with veganism, namely the protection of animals.

While one-third of Gen Z vegans have been vegan for two years, and just over 20% have been vegan for three years or more, more than 70% plan to stay vegan for at least the next five years. According to MIDSS, Gen Z is a driving force in getting other consumers to follow their lead. On this front, young Gen Z vegans think the health benefits of a vegan diet are the biggest incentive for people to make the switch, while only 10.36% think environmental arguments could be the main incentive.

