'Genius': Prince Harry's Memoir Placed Beside 'How to Kill Your Family' Novel at UK Bookstore

An independent bookshop’s creative move of placing Prince Harry’s memoir Spare beside author Bella Mackie’s dark novel How To Kill Your family has garnered massive traction on social media. The independent bookshop namely Bert’s Books is located in Swindon, London. It all began when the shop tweeted out a photo of their window display with the caption, “Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one.” This comes at a time when Prince Harry’s memoir has just been released in the market, which lead to the window display gaining thousands of likes and several comments on Twitter.

Anyway, we do have some spare copies of Spare if you want one pic.twitter.com/uOFbiPdMaW— Bert’s Books (@bertsbooks) January 10, 2023

The staff of the independent shop had never imagined that the photo would go viral on the internet. While addressing the humungous response of Twitter users, the shop highlighted how various meanings have been projected onto their window display. “It’s been interesting today how people have projected some very different meanings onto this picture. Some have thought I’m supporting Harry, others think I’m doing the opposite,” the shop wrote in a subsequent tweet. Bert’s Books also clarified their neutral on the matter, “I don’t really have strong opinions either way, tbh (to be honest).”

It's been interesting today how people have projected some very different meanings onto this picture.Some have thought I'm supporting Harry, others think I'm doing the opposite. I don't really have strong opinions either way, tbh. https://t.co/hrUzbUYZIv — Bert’s Books (@bertsbooks) January 10, 2023

The viral tweet has amassed over 3.2 million views and a barrage of comments on the micro-blogging site. A user said, “This window display is genius!”

Another added, “The window dresser needs a raise.”

One more called it a “Savage placement.”

Meanwhile, a user commented, “An excellent juxtaposition of titles there!”

Spare is the story of Prince Harry in his own words and Penguin Random House announced on Wednesday, the first-day sales for the Duke of Sussex’s memoir topped 1.4 million copies. Meanwhile, Bella Mackie’s debut novel, How To Kill Your Family, chronicles the life of an anti-hero, Grace Bernard, who vows to seek revenge after discovering that her millionaire father has rejected her mother’s dying pleas. The cunning tale features Grace setting out to kill her family to get her retribution. This author highlights topics of ‘self-care’ and ‘social media awareness’ while walking readers through the chilling plot.

