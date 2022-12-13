'Genuinely Shocked': House of The Dragon Fans Furious At Paddy Considine's Golden Globe Snub

HBO’s hit Drama series House of the Dragon caught everyone’s attention for bringing back the glory of the first few seasons of its predecessor show Game of Thrones. But if there was one actor that completely stole the limelight with their performance, it was Paddy Considine. Especially his last episode made every House of the Dragon fan believe he deserves all the grand awards for his spectacular performance. Even George R. R. Martin, the author of the Song of Ice and Fire series agreed. Coming from the man who created the whole universe of the show and the novel series, that means something. Apparently, the Golden Globes doesn’t agree. The British actor did not receive even a single nomination for the show.

Needless to say, fans were not only disappointed but furious. Social media users expressed their thoughts on just what they thought when the nominations were announced. The fans were livid that not only was Paddy Considine not considered for his role as King Viserys I but even actor Matt Smith did not receive a nomination for playing the role of Prince Daemon. One Twitter user wrote, “No Golden Globe nomination for Paddy Considine?! I’m gonna need the Emmys to make this right.”

“Paddy Considine was robbed of a golden globe nomination but so iconic of Emma d’arcy to be the only HOTD cast member to be nominated,” a tweet read.

Another user tweeted, “Can’t believe Paddy Considine or Matt Smith didn’t receive golden globe nominations, genuinely shocked!”

Meanwhile, George R.R. Martin was all praises for the actor after his performance of a lifetime in Episode 8 of the HBO series. On his blog, the author wrote, “The character he (Paddy) created (with Ryan and Sara and Ti and the rest of our writers) for the show is so much more powerful and tragic and fully-fleshed than my own version in FIRE & BLOOD that I am half tempted to go back and rip up those chapters and rewrite the whole history of his reign. Paddy deserves an Emmy for this episode alone. If he doesn’t get one, hey, there’s no justice. Meanwhile, I am going to give Archmaester Gyldayn a smack for leaving out so much good stuff.”

King Viserys’ death is the most pivotal moment in the House of the Dragon series. This marked the beginning of the civil war among the Targaryens called the Dance of the Dragons.

