Georgia Man and Woman Trick Walmart Cashier, Walk Off With Goods Worth $6000 Without Paying

Walmart is a go-to place for people to shop for anything and everything at a single store. With customers flocking to the store during discounts, instances of people taking undue advantage of their services often come to the fore. Recently, a couple in Georgia confused a Walmart cashier to walk away with goods worth $6000 without paying. The incident occurred in Grovetown on November 30.

According to the NY Post, two people loaded the Walmart cart with expensive items and tricked the cashier after going to the billing counter. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported that they made several transactions using their cards before confusing the cashier when asked to hit the “cash" button for their credit card to function. The tactic led to the merchandise getting rung up as if they paid the cash so that the credit card won’t be charged. They walked out easily with merchandise worth $3,400 and gift cards $3,000.

Calling it a “theft by deception", the Sheriff’s Office identified one suspect in the crime. A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office told Fox News Digital that the investigators identified a 19-year-old, Jaylan Griggs, a native of Flint, Michigan, as the male suspect. However, the female suspect was yet to be recognised.

However, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon claimed that increasing retail theft could lead to store closures or a raise in prices. “Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it has historically been,” he said during an appearance on CNBC’s “Squawk Box". He further added, “If that’s not corrected over time, prices will be higher, and/or stores will close."

Recently, two thieves entered an Apple store in Palo Alto, California when they began stealing phones and iPads on Black Friday. The incident occurred in front of the large crowd as they watched them stealing and making their way to an alleyway next to the parking garage.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here