Georgia Man Comments 'How About Me' on Most Wanted Criminals List, Gets Arrested
1-MIN READ

Georgia Man Comments 'How About Me' on Most Wanted Criminals List, Gets Arrested

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: December 06, 2022, 16:44 IST

Georgia

Christopher Spaulding had two warrants against him. (Credits: Facebook/Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

Christopher Spaulding had two warrants against him. (Credits: Facebook/Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)

Christopher Spaulding commented 'How about me' under the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Facebook post on the area's most wanted criminals.

A Georgia man was arrested after commenting “How about me" on the local sheriff’s Facebook post on the area’s most wanted list. Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office had posted a list of the most wanted criminals, stating that the list would be updated as and when criminals are apprehended or new suspects emerge. One Christopher Spaulding, whose name was not mentioned on the list, decided to comment “How about me" under the post. The Sherriff’s office replied, “you are correct you have two warrants, we are on the way [sic]."

The Police arrested Spaulding, who had two warrants violation of probation, as per a statement by the police. “We appreciate you for your assistance in your capture!" RCSO wrote in another Facebook post. “Our Top 10 is compiled based off of the severity of the charges only. By not being on this list does not mean our Fugitive Unit is not looking for you if you have an active warrant [sic]," the statement added.

In a similar incident earlier this year, a Florida man called in the cops to make sure the meth in his possession was really meth. Predictably, he was arrested for being in possession of said drug. The man had been worried that he had actually been duped into buying bath salts masquerading as meth. Now, of course, he has far greater reason for worry. Thomas Eugene Colucci called the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, telling them all about how he had bought the meth from a man he met at a local bar. He told them that he was an experienced drug user and that he therefore knew what it should have felt like. He gave the cops his address and asked them to come over.

“As requested, a deputy performed a field test on a sample of the white crystal-like substance from each of the baggies. The substance from both baggies tested positive for methamphetamine," the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. Colucci handed them the drugs in two baggies when they came to his residence. It was found to be legitimate and Colucci was arrested for possession of drugs along with two counts of drug paraphernalia, with a bond set at $7,000 (approximately Rs 5,35,258).

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what's creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo

first published:December 06, 2022, 16:04 IST
last updated:December 06, 2022, 16:44 IST