German YouTuber's Rant on Indian Street Hawkers Making 'Noise' Goes Viral, Gets Schooled on Reddit

Controversial German YouTuber, Christian Betzmann, has whipped up a storm on social media with his recent Instagram Stories. Betzmann drew the ire of social media users after he ranted about the street hawkers in India. The vlogger, currently in India, shared a video of street hawkers outside his Airbnb. Moreover, he used abusive language to describe the street hawkers that are omnipresent in India.

How is this not banned? Everyday 20 dudes screaming in front of my Airbnb ever day to sell their s***. I should buy all his pineapples and shove it up his a**. B***h,” Betzmann wrote in a now-deleted Instagram Story that led to massive backlash on social media.

Although Betzmann deleted his offensive Instagram Story, his post eventually found its way to Reddit. Several Reddit users slammed Betzmann for his derogatory remarks and noted that street hawkers are a part of India’s everyday life.

While sharing the screen recording of Betzmann’s Instagram Story, one Reddit user wrote, “I am aware the hawkers can be annoying but let’s not forget they also make it convenient for people who cannot go all the way to markets for reasons best known to them. Some things are best left off social media. Especially with that language. Let’s go to India for billion views and curse at the same time.”

One Reddit user accused Betzmann of hypocrisy and said that vloggers like him would have no qualms against filming the same street hawkers to show India’s culture but crib about people’s right to livelihood. Another Reddit user commented that Betzmann needed to respect India’s people and culture before he visits some other state in the country. Betzmann is currently on a mission to visit every state in India. It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time Betzmann has stirred controversy in a foreign land. The German offended several Pakistanis in 2021 with his comments on the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

In fact, Pakistani actress Zoya Nasir had called off her engagement to Betzmann following his comments about Palestine and Pakistan.

