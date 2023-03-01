While disputes and conflicts are often associated with housing societies in Ghaziabad, a recent news story highlights a positive development. The Orange County Society in Indirapuram has created a beautiful garden from discarded items, bringing unity and beauty to the community. The garden was created from discarded paint containers and other items, using organic methods to cultivate more than 40 varieties of flowers.

The Apartment Owners Association of Orange County Society and head gardener worked together to prepare compost and fertilizers, eventually planting the flowers on the terraces of individual houses before arranging them throughout the community. Secretary of the society, Sushil Kumar Sharma, told the News 18 Local that it took them three months to create one garden with the help of gardener Kanchan Shrivastava.

Using organic methods, the society prepared their own compost and added fertilizers to promote healthy growth. The initial planting took place on the terraces of individual houses before the flowers were arranged throughout the community, enhancing the beauty of the society.

The garden has become a popular destination for residents, particularly in the evenings when the flowers are in full bloom. The use of organic methods has not only produced a beautiful garden but also highlights the importance of sustainability and reducing the use of harmful chemicals. The society’s commitment to the environment has resulted in a space that brings joy and unity to their community.

According to Kanchan Srivastav, planting flowers in discarded paint containers presented a unique challenge. However, the gardeners were determined to make it work, filling the containers with nutrient-rich manure and working collaboratively to plant the flowers. The results were beyond their expectations, as the flowers thrived in their unconventional homes and have become a beloved feature of the community. The flowers include a range of species, from Dog Flower and Petunia California Poppy to Tiger flowers and Gazania flowers.

While some flowers will take up to a year to bloom, others will reveal their vibrant colors within a month or two. This process highlights the patience and dedication required to cultivate a successful garden, as well as the beauty that can emerge from even the most unexpected sources. The Orange County Society’s use of repurposed containers not only adds to the uniqueness of the garden but also reinforces the importance of sustainable practices.

