In a rare sighting captured on camera, a snow leopard was spotted hunting near Ullay. Its prey? A Shyapu Ladakh Urial. The elusive predator often referred to as the “Ghost of the mountains," is known for its agility and stealth, making it one of the most difficult animals to spot in the wild. The incredible footage was originally shared on Twitter by The Wild India, captioned, “Ghost of the mountains. Most Agile hunters. Snow leopard hunting near Ullay a Shyapu Ladakh Urial on 13th March. Sharing as received.” It was then re-shared by Indian Forest Services Officer Praveen Kaswan. The clip was recorded by people who had the fortune of witnessing this spectacular display of nature. The video shows the snow leopard crouched low, carefully stalking its prey, before pouncing with lightning-fast reflexes, taking down the Urial after a thrilling chase.

What a brilliant hunter. https://t.co/uzCX28dJMG— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 15, 2023

The video has left social media users impressed with the predator’s incredible agility and hunting skills. Many Twitter users have complimented the snow leopard’s stealth and speed, while others have praised the Urial’s tenacity in the face of such a skilled predator. Some have also reflected on the concept of survival of the fittest. “Hunting on such an inclination is mind-blowing and I can’t imagine the power of hunger,” read a tweet.

Hunting on such an inclination is mind blowing and I can't imagine the power of hunger— Madhu Sudhan (@mi2madhu) March 15, 2023

Another tweet read, “Speed and focus keep you in awe.”

Speed n focus keep u in awe 🫢— Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) March 15, 2023

“OMG, What a spectacular hunt and video capture is even better,” wrote another user.

OMG, What a spectacular hunt and video capture is even better @thewildIndia @ParveenKaswan https://t.co/FEZqtl0Mjn— ShivaKS #SaveSoil (@shivakollagunta) March 15, 2023

The Urial is a type of wild sheep that typically resides in dry terrain at lower elevations, but in Ladakh, it can be found at altitudes of over 4,000 meters (13,000 feet). Although most Urials inhabit open areas with little vegetation, recent research suggests that this may not have always been the case and that the Urial may have once been more accustomed to wooded areas.

While the Urial species as a whole is classified as vulnerable to extinction, it is important to note that most subspecies of the Urial are actually endangered.

Snow leopards are well-adapted to survive in some of the most extreme and challenging environments on the planet. Their thick coat of white-grey fur, adorned with large black rosettes, serves as highly effective camouflage against the rocky and steep terrain of Asia’s high mountains. Due to their exceptional ability to blend in with their surroundings, they are often called the “ghost of the mountains."

With their powerful physique, snow leopards can easily scale steep slopes. Their hind legs allow them to leap up to six times their body length, while their long tail provides balance, agility, and protection from the cold.

Despite their impressive abilities, snow leopards are classified as vulnerable, with an estimated global population of only 4,000 to 6,500 individuals, reported World WildLife.

