Valentine’s Day can be the most happening or loneliest day, depending on how lucky you are in love. For a few lucky singles out there, February 14 no longer has to be a day filled with dread. No longer does it have to be a day where all the red and white decor everywhere has to be a reminder of how they are single. For those lonely yet lucky hearts out there, UK’s London Dungeons, a live-action theatre, is offering the “Ghosted Services”. A limited number of people, the tourist attraction along London’s South Bank, will have a chance to get more than just a little creative with their love life. They will say goodbye to getting ghosted by going on a usual date on February 12, with a ghost.

Daily Star quoted a London Dungeon spokesperson as saying, “Being ghosted is awful. But dating a ghost… that’s a whole different experience! This Valentine’s Day, the London Dungeon is committed to turning a much-loved Victorian tradition into the new way to drum up a date.” No longer will you have to worry about finding love and spending hours swiping left and right on Tinder, according to them. The spokesperson added, “Why limit yourself to one life when love has been around for centuries? Who knows, guests might even get reconnected with our very own hunks from history such as Henry VIII and Guy Fawkes or powerful leading women like Mrs Lovett (love is even in her name after all!).”

For anyone intrigued by this peculiar dating option, but wondering how it is going to happen, the method is simple. Spirit communicator and practicing Witch Madame Celeste will be in the London Dungeon Tavern. On February 12, from 12 noon to 2 P.M., guests might just be able to find the love of several lifetimes, thanks to her. They must be over the age of 18 to make sure Witch Madame Celeste channels her powers to connect them on a date from the otherworld. Someone they were romantically connected to in a past life.

The London Dungeon is a tourist attraction that prides itself in bringing together a great cast of theatrical actors, special effects, stages, scenes and rides to give guests an experience of a lifetime. The tourist location also has state of the art theming and special effects and two thrilling underground rides.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here