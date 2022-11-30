Giant Crocodile Attacks Deer Drinking Water from River, Watch its Miraculous Escape Here

The rule of the jungle is clear – you have to be alert to survive because there is always a predator waiting to launch an attack. A video of a deer’s alternateness to escape what was almost a fatal attack has now wowed the internet. The clip, shared by IFS officer Dr. Samrat Gowda on Twitter, shows the animal miraculously escaping a crocodile’s attack while it was drinking water from a pond. In the footage, a deer is seen gently drinking water from a river before the croc hiding in the water launches an attack. However, it appears that the deer almost anticipated the move and jumps back in just the blink of an eye. The video moves forward to show the slow-motion version of the incident where the deer’s reflexes seem almost unreal.

“Reflex,” read the caption posted with the video.

Watch the terrific video below:

The video has received over 17 thousand views and still counting. Social media users were stunned by the clip and praised the photographer for capturing it. One of the users wrote, “Awesome capture… Worthy of the clip of the year”.

Awesome capture… Worthy of clip of the year👍— Vineet Agrawal (@vineet0agrawal) November 30, 2022

Before we could take a step back ,it can catch us more than 5 times going back and forth at this speed 😀we humans have regressed in many things , like reflex— Fang Yuan (@TNTyash) November 29, 2022

A third user wrote, “Whoever shot this clip, hats off to them”.

Whoever shot this clip, hats off to them…— KKG Iyer 🕉 (G Krishnakumar) (@kkgiyer1969) November 29, 2022

Earlier, a video of a crocodile dragging a young cheetah during an ambush at a South African water hole went viral. In the video, a thirsty cheetah cub is seen approaching the water’s edge for a drink, completely unaware that a crocodile is lurking just below the waterline. The croc attacks the cheetah and takes it into the water as a few other cheetahs watch this incident from a distance.

The video staked up over 59 million views on YouTube.

