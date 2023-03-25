Our planet has several seas that remain largely unexplored. Marine scientists are constantly left surprised by the creatures they find roaming in the depths of the sea. Researchers and marine scientists have come across many animals, extraordinarily big in size and height, which leaves them spellbound. The latest to join these discoveries is a massive Malabar code fish caught by Kyle Poole. Keep reading this space to read more about these giant aquatic animals.

7ft Halibut Fish

According to Solent News, Paul Stevens, 45, from Norwich, caught the massive flatfish in 2022 which weighed 180kg and was 7ft long. Paul caught it while fishing off the coast of Norway. Paul left the fish back in the water after catching it. The fish is said to be between 70 and 90 years old.

Fish weighing 1,370 pounds (nearly 621 Kg)

As reported in the Daily Star, a group of friends once caught a big blue Marlin fish, weighing 1,370 pounds (almost 621 kg). With a height of 12 feet, this fish was twice the height of the men. As per the Daily Star, these friends had to fight the fish for 30 minutes before finally getting it up in the boat.

Catfish weighing 44 kilograms

In 2021, a girl named Hannah Truscott caught a giant catfish weighing 44 kilograms. Paul, Hannah’s father, was extremely proud of her achievement. Paul told the media portal Angling Times that he had taught her to play with the biggest catfishes four years ago. Since then, she has gained expertise in catching these species and they have become her favourite. According to Paul, she had also won a Gold Award from the Catfish Conservation Group.

134 kilograms Halibut Fish

A giant 134kg monster Halibut fish measuring 9ft long was sold for around Rs 1, 64, 694 by a fish seller in Manchester. It was turned into 100 portions and sold to hungry customers in 2020.

340 kilograms Sturgeon fish

Sporting fisherman Steve Kaye caught an enormous Sturgeon fish with a customer and their family after a difficult two-hour fight. It weighed 340 kilograms. After the win, the crew posed for a photograph.

