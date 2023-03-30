CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Buzz » Giant Meatball of Extinct Mammoth Unveiled in The Netherlands
1-MIN READ

Giant Meatball of Extinct Mammoth Unveiled in The Netherlands

Published By: Adithyan P

Reuters

Last Updated: March 30, 2023, 09:06 IST

Netherlands

The meatball was made of sheep cells inserted with a singular mammoth gene called myoglobin. (Credits: Reuters)

The meatball was made of sheep cells inserted with a singular mammoth gene called myoglobin. (Credits: Reuters)

A giant meatball made from flesh cultivated using the DNA of an extinct woolly mammoth was unveiled on Tuesday at Nemo, a science museum in the Netherlands.

A giant meatball made from flesh cultivated using the DNA of an extinct woolly mammoth was unveiled on Tuesday at Nemo, a science museum in the Netherlands. The meatball was created by Australian cultured meat company Vow which - promising this was not an April Fools’ joke - said it wanted to get people talking about cultured meat, calling it a more sustainable alternative for real meat.

“We wanted to create something that was totally different from anything you can get now," Vow founder Tim Noakesmith told Reuters, adding that an additional reason for choosing mammoth is that scientists believe that the animal’s extinction was caused by climate change.

The meatball was made of sheep cells inserted with a singular mammoth gene called myoglobin.

“When it comes to meat, myoglobin is responsible for the aroma, the colour and the taste", James Ryall, Vow’s Chief Scientific Officer explained.

Since the mammoth’s DNA sequence obtained by Vow had a few gaps, African elephant DNA was inserted to complete it.

“Much like they do in the movie Jurassic Park", Ryall said, stressing the biggest difference is that they were not creating actual animals.

While creating cultured meat usually means using blood of a dead calf, Vow used an alternative, meaning no animals were killed in the making of the mammoth meatball.

The meatball, which has the aroma of crocodile meat, is currently not for consumption.

“Its protein is literally 4,000 years old. We haven’t seen it in a very long time. That means we want to put it through rigorous tests, something that we would do with any product we bring to the market," Noakesmith said.

Vow hopes to put cultured meat on the map in the European Union, a market where such meat as food is not regulated yet.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 30, 2023, 09:06 IST
last updated:March 30, 2023, 09:06 IST