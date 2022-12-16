Giant Snake Attacks Man As He Attempts to Remove Reptile From Box, Chilling Video is Viral

Humans generally love to keep dogs or cats as their pets, but there are a few who prefer reptiles like snakes. In a video that’s going viral on social media, a snake owner can be seen getting bitten by his pet as he tries to seemingly get it out of a big box. It appears that the man was trying to handle the gigantic snake when the latter suddenly attacks and bites the owner’s face. His family immediately jumps to the man’s rescue.

The snake suddenly attacks the man, leaving him screaming in agony. Two men and a woman jump in to separate the gigantic serpent from the man’s face. While one man holds the snake’s neck to pull it aside, a woman appears to be holding it near the area of contact to lessen the damage. Another man with a weapon in his hand hits the serpent’s lower body in a desperate bid to get it off the man’s face. In the end, the family uses black clothe seemingly to tie the snake’s mouth. Watch the chilling video here:

The video which amassed over lakh views on Instagram has also sent a wave of shock among internet users. A user wrote, “Y’all will learn one day. That’s not a pet,” another added, “Why would someone train a python? One day, that beast will kill your baby.” One more who was concerned about the baby asked, “Why does she have that baby out here?”

Reticulated pythons, anacondas, and boa constrictors are some of the biggest snakes in the world and are known to kill their prey by wrapping around them and suffocating them. They can grow to great lengths and are extremely powerful. Giant serpents are known to attack in ambush as they wrap themselves around the prey, crush it, and squeeze tighter when the victim exhales. Their attack leads to the victim’s death either by suffocation or cardiac arrest. Some giant snakes like pythons are also known to swallow their food whole.

