Giethoorn is one of the most popular tourist destinations, and it is garnering huge traction in recent times. Locally referred to as the ‘Venice of the North’, the village is situated in the Dutch province of Overijssel. Home to less than 3,000 people, the village is completely car-free and laced with over four miles of canals. Known for its picturesque landscape, lakes, floral displays, and wooden bridges, the people living here usually travel via a punter, canoe, kayak, or whisper boat. Besides this, people can even ride a bicycle to explore the rustic charm of the village. However, during the high season, free boat facilities are hard to come by.

Residents of this village live on private islands and can ride around in the water on a boat or foot similar to the connected wooden arch bridges in Venice. Having more than 55 miles of canoe trails that connect the canal-side homes, eateries, hotels, and museums, this village has an old school architecture with thatched roofs dating back to the 18th century.

For the unversed, after travelling for around one and a half hours from the centre of Amsterdam, you reach this lovely village. If you are someone who loves to spend time in tranquillity, then you should give this place a visit. Located amidst nature, you can spend some quality time with yourself.

From exploring the town on foot to discovering plenty of museums and churches, Giethoorn is among the best tourist spots. Home to the Het Olde Maat Uus museum, Giethoorn makes you witness what a typical farmhouse looked like centuries ago. Some of the places you can pay a visit to include historic buildings, castles, churches, National Park De Weerribben-Wieden, numerous art exhibitions, and more.

What do you think? Are you going to be interested in visiting a village where there are no roads? It seems too fancy to be true. If you enjoy being outside and want to get away from the hustle and bustle of city life, this is the place for you. There is nothing to disturb you. So, what are you waiting for? Go ahead and plan a trip to Giethoorn.

