If you were one of those people who thought they would have to adapt to living without GIFs, fret not, Instagram is not letting that happen anymore. While since its inception, it might have been just text comments that were making Instagram posts come alive, people will now be able to have more freedom to express their reactions. In fact, some selected users are already able to enjoy this gift from the social media platform. LADbible reported that Meta is set to introduce a new feature and as per that, users would now be able to comment using animated images. It is pretty much what everyone on Twitter and Facebook does anyway. Yet no one was sure when this feature would roll out on Instagram. Until now.

Pubity made a post about Billie Eilish but the news was not what had caught all the attention. Despite it being an interesting claim that police stopped by the singer’s home after an apparent prank call, it was the comment section that was making everyone confused. A user shared a GIF of Jimmy Fallon saying: “Wow, that’s crazy." Another uploaded a GIF of several police cars on the street.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

The majority of people who still did not have the latest update were confused about most of the comment section suddenly being less about words and more about these little clips. An Instagram user wrote, “These GIFs came out of nowhere bro.”

“Comment section full of Insta premium users,” wrote another one.

Though not everyone seemed impressed with the update. A user commented, “We know Instagram be giving out GIF options to certain people for the sake of testing, and we know they are gonna remove it once they realize the ignorance of it in the first instance.”

Hong Kong-based publication Hypebeast reported that Instagram did not formally announce the feature. For a select few users, a GIF button in the space next to the comment text box appeared. By clicking on the button they were able to access some sample GIFs. They will also be able to find specific GIFs if they look them up in the search bar that is available to us. This is going to be pretty similar to the feature available on Whatsapp. The GIFs will be sourced from GIPHY. So, rest assured there will be plenty of options to pick from. When will this feature be available to the rest of the users is still unknown.

