Social media never fails to leave us stunned with its treasure of amusing viral videos. The latest in this list is a clip of a little girl setting the stage on fire with her ecstatic performance. In the video, which has taken the internet by storm, the little girl can be seen grooving to viral Haryanvi track 52 Gaj Ka Daman at a wedding. And what will force you to watch the video on the loop is the girl’s impeccable confidence and phenomenal moves. Grabbing the attention of the guests, with her absolutely delightful moves, the girl truly ended up being the highlight of the wedding.

The now-viral video was dropped on Instagram with a caption that read, “I need that confidence.” The video opens by showing the girl dancing at the wedding, while the photographers are busy shooting the bride and groom behind her. The best part is she didn’t even need a stage to grasp all the eyeballs. Seizing every beat, and not leaving a single expression, the girl is truly on fire. Some of the female guests were so impressed by her moves that they even handed her money and gave her a peck on the cheeks.

Several users rallied to the comments section to laud the girl. Many praised the women for motivating the little girl and hoped that she pursues dance if that is what makes her happy. “I like the fact that she is being encouraged by the ladies around her. She dances very well for her age and she should continue it if that makes her happy,” read a reply.

“This is what they call born talented. She loves dancing and it comes naturally to her,” commented another person.

A users said that the girl is truly living in the moment. “Other people in the marriage attending the program for formality.., but this girl is living the moment,” they wrote.

“Stage ki jarurat nahi padti jab..creative talent ho kahi par bhi,” read a reply.

Stumped by the girl’s dance a user wrote, “She created her stage,” and ended with a red heart eyes emoticon.

So far, the video has been played more than a million times and has garnered over 75 thousand likes.

