Girl Meets Sister After Six Months, Her Reaction is Overwhelming

While siblings could be one’s natural nemesis, they are also the greatest support systems one can ever have. The bitter-sweet bond is likely to remain unbreakable throughout a lifetime and a wholesome viral video has now become proof of it. In the clip, a teenage girl can be seen busy studying as she is surrounded by books on the bed. However, things take an emotional turn when her attention is drifted away from the books and toward a particular person who has entered her room. The girl finds her elder sister standing near the door and she immediately screams in excitement.

The younger sister then jumps and engulfs the elder one in a warm hug for a long time. The siblings do not leave each other until the end of the clip. The Twitter user who shared the clip revealed that the younger one was utterly surprised to see the elder sister after remaining separate from her for about 6 months. “Came home after six months and surprised my baby not so Baby sister and look how she reacted,” the Twitter user captioned the video. Watch the video here:

Came home after six months and surprised my baby not so Baby sister and look how she reacted 🥺❤️🧿 pic.twitter.com/5YJf48QEBn— 𝔚𝔦𝔰𝔥 (@virginiakawoolf) December 6, 2022

Within a couple of days, the clip has amassed over seventeen thousand likes and more than four lakh views on the micro-blogging site. A barrage of Twitter users couldn’t get over the wholesome reaction to the sister’s reunion. A user said, “So cute this made me cry a little bit.”

https://twitter.com/ashbandii/status/1600136103461519361’

Another wrote, “Sweetest thing on Twitter today. This sibling love is unmatchable.”

Sweetest thing on Twitter today. This sibling love is unmatchable— Furqan T. Siddiqui (@furqantsiddiqui) December 7, 2022

One more added, “Awww this is happiness, you can’t express this in words, so so happy to see this.”

Awww this is happiness , u can't express this in words , so so happy 🤗 to see this— SHAILESHMAURYA (@shaiileshmaurya) December 6, 2022

Meanwhile, a user stated, “This is such a warm, lovely video. May y’all always have the best of health.”

This is such a warm, lovely video. May y'all always have the best of health— Pablo (@Blowfish_1201) December 7, 2022

Upon looking at the wholesome clip, many also wished they had a younger sister. Isn’t the emotional reaction of the younger sister just heart-warming?

