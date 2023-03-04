With people busy using their phones or listening to music, the usual Delhi metro travel may be somewhat boring. But on some days the train journey can be interesting thanks to the fellow passengers and their antics. A video that has now surfaced on the internet shows a girl trying to record her friend dancing in the middle of a crowded metro. While most of us would shudder at the thought of dancing in the metro, the girl in the video, posted on Twitter, seemed unaffected by what the others thought of her.

The girl wearing an orange crop top dances inside a Delhi metro coach. Passengers could be observed looking at the girl who was dancing her heart out in the metro coach which was considerably crowded.

The video was shared along with a tweet that read, “Ye kya hai? (what is this?).” The official Twitter handle of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and that of the DCP of Delhi Metro was also tagged in the post.

Since the video was posted on Thursday, March 2, it has garnered over 1 lakh views with the numbers gradually increasing. Twitter users seem to be having mixed reactions towards the girl’s dance performance that too in a metro coach. Some described it as a publicity stunt to garner attention, while others said that the Delhi Metro should impose penalties on such behaviour to prevent public nuisance and disturbance to other passengers.

One user commented, “Actually, I’ve seen youngsters doing this almost everywhere in Delhi… be it parks, Cinemas, traffic intersections and now metro too .”

Actually, I’ve seen youngsters doing this almost everywhere in Delhi… be it parks, Cinemas, traffic intersections and now metro too— Atul (@atulkmishra) March 3, 2023

Another user wrote, “No issues in this Sir. No harm in having some fun. The other day, I was in a coach where a youngster was strumming the guitar and all of us singing along. It was great…. much better than going through toxic SM. I think this should be encouraged. Culture unites.”

No issues in this Sir. No harm in having some fun.The other day, I was in a coach where a youngster was strumming the guitar and all of us singing along. It was great…. much better than going through toxic SM.I think this should be encouraged. Culture unites.— Samir/ समीर/ سمیر/ਸਮੀਰ/સમીર (@samirsrivastava) March 3, 2023

“This is public nuisance, should be booked immediately,” read another comment.

This is public nuisance, should be booked immediately.— Ye Dil Mange More( Gender Biased Laws) (@Greaton65056867) March 3, 2023

Many videos of individuals singing or dancing aboard metro trains have been posted on social media in the past as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghamba Bhumo (@thinlay.bhutia)

In September of last year, a similar video that featured a girl dancing in the middle of the metro coach as her friend recorded the performance on a phone camera went viral.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here