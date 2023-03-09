Have you ever sat through a pre-flight safety routine that seemed never-ending and dull? Well, this Southwest Airlines flight attendant had his passengers covered. Thanks to the incredible performance of this flight attendant, the passengers did not have a boring safety briefing that they had to sit through. NowThis shared a video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant on Twitter, and it has gone viral. The attendant’s hilarious and engaging performance during the pre-flight safety routine has people talking. He turns the usual mundane instructions into a captivating show, ensuring the passengers are entertained and informed. His comic timing and enthusiastic delivery have won over the hearts of the passengers as well as the internet. It is no surprise that the user who first shared the clip on Twitter wrote, “The best Southwest Airlines flight attendant EVER!” She went on to use the hashtag “Give Him A Raise."

A Southwest flight attendant is going viral for his silly performance during the aircraft’s preflight safety routine.‘The best Southwest Airlines flight attendant EVER!! #GiveHimARaise,’ Stephanie Leytrick wrote on Twitter when sharing the video. pic.twitter.com/Q7lp7u60vV — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 9, 2023

Gone are the days of passengers ignoring the safety briefing or dozing off. Too many flight attendants these days try to find out ways to make sure passengers are paying attention and even looking forward to the safety routine. Another flight attendant chose to turn the mundane task of going through a safety drill interesting. Since there is no way around the obligatory safety demos, he decided to turn them interesting. His sassy style was caught on camera by one of the passengers. They then shared it on TikTok. The clip shows the flight attendant dancing while delivering safety instructions about putting on a life vest and breathing in water. With his animated expressions, the usually boring demonstration turns infinitely more interesting for passengers, who watch him attentively.

This EasyJet flight attendant added his own flair to the safety announcement after noticing no one was paying attention ✈️ pic.twitter.com/3sTm6MXDul— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 19, 2022

Flight attendants are also winning hearts with their thoughtful gestures. This flight attendant took it upon himself to make a baby smile in his ‘own’ language. The man tried talking to the toddler in American Sign Language. The kid’s parents captured the precious moment and the clip went viral on social media. The deaf baby’s parents, Callie and Leo, the flight attendant could be spotted making some signs to the little one. Talking in ASL the man gestured to talk to the baby who looked stunned at first.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CALLIE + LEO + LUCA | LA (@thelacouple)

Later, the baby understood the man’s language and tried replying. Callie and Leo shared that they loved the “inclusive" gesture by the flight attendant and went on to express their gratitude and appreciation.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here